Oct 12 Maiquer Group :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 down 0 percent to 20 percent, or to be 45.7 million yuan to 57.1 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 up 0 percent to 20 percent, or to be 57.1 million yuan to 68.5 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 57.1 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9LY5Pw

