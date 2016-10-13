Oct 13 Staidson Beijing BioPharmaceuticals Co Ltd

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to increase by 10 percent to 30 percent, or to be about 190.4 million yuan to 225 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 173.1 million yuan

* Comments that increased sales efficiency and increased sales of main products are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/HMKxch

