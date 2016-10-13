Oct 13 Zhejiang Talent Television and Film :

* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 15 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on Oct. 17 for 2016 H1

* Says its shares will be traded ex-right and on Oct. 18 and the dividend will be paid on Oct. 18

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/WgkQPz

