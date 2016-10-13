Oct 13 Shanghai Bairun Investment Holding Group Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net loss for 2016 to be 50 million yuan to 150 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 500.2 million yuan

* Comments that decrease in inventory is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/fMrKy3

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)