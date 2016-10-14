Oct 14 Wuhan Tianyu Information Industry Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1-Q3 to increase by 370 percent to 385 percent, or to be 30 million yuan to 31 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1-Q3 was 6.4 million yuan

* Comments that increased sales and decreased financial expenses are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/cgGMFC

