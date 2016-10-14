Oct 14 Shenzhen Jiawei Photovoltaic Lighting Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1-Q3 to increase by 371.6 percent to 400.1 percent, or to be 198 million yuan to 210 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1-Q3 was 42.0 million yuan

* Comments that involved performance of two newly acquired companies is the main reason for the forecast

