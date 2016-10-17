Oct 17 Xiamen Unigroup Xue :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 down 1,313.9 percent to 1,528.2 percent, or to be a loss of 34 million yuan to a loss of 40 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 2.8 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4W9Fhp

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)