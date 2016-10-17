UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 17 Xiamen Unigroup Xue :
* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 down 1,313.9 percent to 1,528.2 percent, or to be a loss of 34 million yuan to a loss of 40 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 2.8 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4W9Fhp
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources