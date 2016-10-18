CORRECTED-Viva Kuwait Q4 profit rises 6.8 pct
DUBAI, Jan 29 Viva Kuwait reported a 6.8 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Sunday.
Oct 18 KMH Co Ltd :
* Says it will merge with three wholly owned units, which were mainly engaged in online content business
* Says it updates merger effective date to Dec. 31 from Dec. 6 and updates expected registered date to Jan. 3, 2017 from Dec. 8
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/wyhHJi
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 28 The U.S. technology industry, a major employer of foreign workers, hit back on Saturday at President Donald Trump's sudden executive order on immigration, with some leaders calling it immoral and un-American.