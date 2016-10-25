BRIEF-Jordan's Bank Al Etihad board approves capital increase
* Board approves capital increase to 160 million dinars from 125 million dinars Source:(http://bit.ly/2kBDooX) Further company coverage:
Oct 25 Fit Inc :
* Says it plans to change its fiscal year end date to April 30 each year from March 31 each year
* Its 9th fiscal year will be from April 1, 2016 to April 30, 2017
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/AaXXek
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Board approves capital increase to 160 million dinars from 125 million dinars Source:(http://bit.ly/2kBDooX) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 29 The Republican-majority U.S. Senate Finance Committee will vote on Tuesday on the nomination of Representative Tom Price to head the Department of Health and Human Services, the panel's chairman, Senator Orrin Hatch, announced on Sunday.
* board recommends FY cash dividend of 12 percent Source:(http://bit.ly/2jETeB0) Further company coverage: