* On Jan 27 co entered into an at market issuance sales agreement with cowen and company - SEC filing
Dec 7 Jilin Jian Yisheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it appoints Union Power as corporate auditor for 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/UaET9m
* Received written communication from FDA that clinical development program for RG-101 remains on clinical hold
Jan 27 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it has found high amounts of a toxic substance in homeopathic teething tablets, warning of its potential risk to infants and children.