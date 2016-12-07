BRIEF-Cerecor announces at-the-market equity offering program
* Intends to use net proceeds from at--market offering program, to partially fund research and development of CERC-501 and CERC-611
Dec 7 China Animal Husbandry Industry Co Ltd
* Says Chairman Hu Qiyi resigns due to personal reasons
* Says General Manager Gao Wei resigns due to change in job role
* Fitch affirms Johnson & Johnson's IDR at 'AAA'; outlook stable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: