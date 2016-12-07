BRIEF-Buffett, Gates speak to students in New York
* Warren Buffett, asked about current U.S. political environment, says is confident that 'America will move ahead' -- Columbia University event
Dec 7 Sichuan Golden Summit Group Joint-Stock Co Ltd
* Says controlling shareholder has unloaded a combined 5 percent stake in the company on Dec 6 and 7, taking its holdings to 22.8 percent from 27.8 percent
* First Business announces an increase in its quarterly dividend
* Morgan Stanley deputy CFO Paul Wirth reports sale of 10,000 shares of co's common stock on Jan 26 at $44.25 per share - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kb5fP5) Further company coverage: