Dec 8 Greatoo Intelligent Equipment Inc

* Says it plans to set up unit with registered capital of 100 million yuan ($14.54 million)

* Says unit plans to invest 556.9 million yuan in commercial factoring firm

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2h6jpgG; bit.ly/2h9F2No

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8765 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)