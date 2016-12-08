Dec 8 Far EasTone Telecommunications :

* Says it plans issue unsecured corporate bonds, worth T$10 billion

* Says par value and issue price of T$10 million for the bonds

* Maturity period of up to five years for the bonds

* Proceeds to be used for loan repayment

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/2Af1tz

