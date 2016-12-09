UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 9 Kama :
* Says its subsidiary Nanchang Kama received government tax relief of 2.9 million yuan in total (property tax relief of 1.2 million yuan and urban land use tax relief of 1.7 million yuan)
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/AyTXrF
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources