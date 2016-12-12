BRIEF-Tianjin Chase Sun Pharmaceutical expects FY 2016 net profit to increase by 15 to 30 pct
Dec 12 WooGene B&G CO Ltd :
* Says it distribute annual stock dividend of 0.05 shares for each existing share
* Says new shares of total distribution amount is 536,272
* Says dividend distribution date is Dec. 31
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Nau0ug
Jan 27 Tianjin Chase Sun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 11 percent to 25 percent, or to be 26 million yuan to 29.3 million yuan
Jan 27 Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co Ltd :