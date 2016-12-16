Dec 16 Aidma Marketing Communication Corp :

* Says the company to offer an off-floor distribution of 675,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from Jan. 11, 2017 to Jan. 13, 2017

* Says offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution

* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 1,000 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/MrM59x

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)