Dec 16 Wafer Works :

* Says it will issue the 6th series domestic secured convertible corporate bonds, worth up to T$430 million

* Says par value and issue price of T$100,000 for the bonds

* Maturity period of three years and coupon rate of 0 percent for the bonds

* Proceeds to be used for corporate bonds repayment

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/OxpDHp

