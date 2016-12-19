Dec 19 Onkyo Corp :

* Says it plans to set up a JV in India, named as Minda Onkyo India Pvt. Ltd., with Minda Industries Ltd.

* Says Minda Onkyo India Pvt. Ltd. to be engaged in speaker business

* Says the new JV to be capitalized at INR100 million and two shareholders to hold 50 percent stake in the JV respectively

* Says the establishment effective in late February, 2017

