Dec 19 Il Dong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says it will distribute annual stock dividend of 0.1 new shares for each existing share and cash dividend at 300 won/share

* Says new shares of total distribution amount is 1.8 million and cash of 5.35 billion won

* Says dividend distribution date is Dec. 31

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/ROPLXv; goo.gl/UF2oAS

Further company coverage:

(Beijing Headline News)