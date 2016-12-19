UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 19 Medical Ikkou Co Ltd :
* Says Air Water buys 299,600 shares in Kawamoto Corp from unit
* Says co's unit tendered 394,800 shares in Kawamoto Corp previously
* Settlement starts from Dec. 22
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/51Vz56
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources