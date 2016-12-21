Dec 21 Jiangsu Zhangjiagang Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue up to 180.76 million shares at 4.37 yuan per share to raise up to 789.92 million yuan ($113.71 million) for its Shenzhen IPO

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hFxGUf ($1 = 6.9470 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)