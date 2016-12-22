BRIEF-Turners announce establishment of $150 mln securitisation programme
* Receipt of credit approval for an initial 150 million dollar asset backed receivable securitisation programme
Dec 22 Ambition Corp :
* Says it took out loan of 785 million yen on Dec. 22 for property acquisition
* Says the loan with maturity date on Dec. 22, 2041


* Says it to issue its 3rd series unsecured corporate bonds worth 4.8 billion yen with interest rate of 3.5 percent
* Appoints Grace A. Guarin as executive vice president for operations