Dec 23 ISU Abxis Co Ltd :

* Says it signed contract with Laboratorios PiSA S.A. de C.V. on Dec. 22, to provide stock solution of gaucher disease medicine Abcertin in Mexico

* Contract amount is 1.06 billion won

* Contract period is from Dec. 22 to Dec. 30

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/DSL1Vn

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)