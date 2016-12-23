Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 23 Venustech Group Inc
* Says it revises asset acquisition plan, to buy 90 percent stake in cyber security firm for 579.2 million yuan ($83.40 million) from 637.1 million yuan previously
* Says it revises share private placement plan, to raise up to 202 million yuan from 264.4 million yuan previously
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2i8Ro8B
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9450 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)