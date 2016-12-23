Dec 23 Venustech Group Inc

* Says it revises asset acquisition plan, to buy 90 percent stake in cyber security firm for 579.2 million yuan ($83.40 million) from 637.1 million yuan previously

* Says it revises share private placement plan, to raise up to 202 million yuan from 264.4 million yuan previously

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2i8Ro8B

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9450 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)