Dec 23 Hong Kong stock exchange disclosure

* Shows CSCEC Capital (Hong Kong) has added 1.4 mln H-shares in Everbright Securities Co Ltd at an average of HK$12.39 ($1.60) per share on December 19, taking its holdings to 17.15 percent after transaction

