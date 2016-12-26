Dec 26 Ichibanya Co Ltd :

* Says it will extend the acquisition effective date to March, 2017, for stake in four units of House Foods Group Inc

* Says the acquisition prices will be also renegotiated

* Says previous plan disclosed on Sep. 26

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/xD7tu2; goo.gl/VxkG4r

