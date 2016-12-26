BRIEF-HNA Investment to swing to net loss in 2016
* Says it expects to swing to net loss of about 400-470 million yuan ($58.14-68.31 million) in 2016 versus net profit of 221.9 million yuan year ago
Dec 26 Shandong Jiangquan Industry Co Ltd
* Says it revises asset acquisition proposal, to buy 67.8 percent stake in lithium producer via asset swap, share issue and cash
* Says it will pay 1.3 billion yuan ($187.09 million) for stake in lithium producer from 2.2 billion yuan previously
* Says it plans to raise up to 441.9 million yuan in private placement of shares from 821.6 million yuan previously
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hYUnmv
BEIJING, Jan 25 Chinese commercial banks' non-performing loan (NPL) ratio stood at 1.74 percent at the end of 2016, basically flat from the end of the third quarter, the country's banking regulator said on Wednesday.
BRASILIA, Jan 25 Consumer confidence in Brazil rose in January as a surprise inflation drop allowed the central bank to cut interest rates more aggressively, easing the burden on debt-laden families, a private survey showed on Wednesday.