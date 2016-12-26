Dec 26 Visual China Group Co Ltd :

* Says investor for establishment of enterprise management JV in Liaoning, has been changed into a wholly owned IT consulting unit of co's from the Changzhou-based cultural industry unit disclosed previously

* Co's wholly owned IT consulting unit will also own 60 percent stake in JV with investment of 60 million shares

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zDKuD9

