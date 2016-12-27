Dec 27 Lingyun Industrial Corp Ltd

* Says it plans to buy machinery maker, technology firm for a combined 1.29 billion yuan ($185.61 million) via share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 235.6 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund projects

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2icXhEv

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9500 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)