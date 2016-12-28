Dec 28 Semicon Light Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue second series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 3.2 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Says maturity date is Dec. 29, 2019, coupon rate is 3 percent and yield to maturity is 3 percent for the bonds

* Conversion price is 9,180 won per share and conversion ratio is 100 percent

