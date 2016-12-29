Dec 29 Schnell Biopharmaceuticals Inc :

* Says it will buy 4.5 million shares of Locojoy International Corporation, which is engaged in development and supply of mobile game related software

* Says transaction amount is 17 billion won

* Says it will hold 9.5 percent stake(4.5 million shares) in Locojoy International Corporation, after the transaction

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/daVG6Y

