Dec 29 Neooto Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 0.5 bonus shares for every one share to shareholders

* Says it will issue 2.6 million new shares as bonus shares to the shareholders of record on Jan. 1, 2017

* Says the listing date is Jan. 18, 2017

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/PZu3B0

Further company coverage:

(Beijing Headline News)