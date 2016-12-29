UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 29 Neooto Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue 0.5 bonus shares for every one share to shareholders
* Says it will issue 2.6 million new shares as bonus shares to the shareholders of record on Jan. 1, 2017
* Says the listing date is Jan. 18, 2017
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/PZu3B0
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources