Soitec Q3 revenue lifted by growing smartphone market

Jan 25 French semiconductor material maker Soitec posted a 5 percent increase in its third-quarter sales as the company benefited from rising demand for faster and more power-efficient mobile devices. Soitec refined its sales guidance for its fiscal year ending in March 2017 and now expects revenue growth of 4 percent, compared with the "low single digits" it had signaled earlier. Quarterly sales of its silicon-on-insulator (SOI) products came in at 63.1 million euros ($67.8