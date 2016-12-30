Dec 30 Geeya Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to buy 49 percent stake in a Beijing-based culture & media company (target company) with estimated price of 50.5 million yuan

* Co will use owning stake and debt in another Beijing-based culture and media firm to exchange for the 49 percent stake in the target company

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/FmMRn7

