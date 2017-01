Jan 2 Mirae Asset Daewoo Co Ltd :

* Says Mirae Asset Capital Co Ltd and other 20 investors became top shareholder of the company, replacing Mirae Asset Securities Co Ltd and other 2 investors

* Says Mirae Asset Capital Co Ltd and other 20 investors has acquired 126.4 million shares of the company, equivalent to 19.0 percent stake

* Effective Dec. 30, 2016

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/3qr1pP

