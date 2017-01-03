BRIEF-Abbott CEO says is optimistic about the Trump administration: Conf Call
* Abbott says expect challenging conditions in China's nutrition market to continue in the near term: Conf Call
Jan 3 Hainan Haiyao Co Ltd :
* Says it enters into agreement to sell 30 percent stake in a Chongqing-based petty loan firm for about 37 million to individuals
* Says co's stake in petty loan firm will be lowered to 20 percent from 50 percent
* Co aims to divest entire stake in the petty loan firm
BRUSSELS, Jan 25 European Union antitrust regulators cleared Abbott Laboratories' proposed $5.8 billion acquisition of diagnostic test maker Alere on Wednesday, subject to the divestment of some of Alere's operations.
* Says announced the appointment of Sarina Mason as their Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective February 6, 2017