Jan 4 KANSEKI Co Ltd :

* Says co bought back 87,000 shares of its common stock for 28.6 million yen in Dec. 2016

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on July 21, 2016

* Says it repurchased 224,000 shares for 67.6 million yen in total as of Dec. 31, 2016

