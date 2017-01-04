Jan 4 NHN Entertainment Corp :

* Says it will acquire 154,686 shares of Incross Co Ltd , an advertising firm, to create synergy through the company's data management platform business and Incross Co Ltd's video ad network platform business

* Says it will hold 15.6 percent stake(483,730 shares) in Incross Co Ltd after the transaction

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Al90Gx

