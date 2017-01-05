Jan 5 Beijing Centergate Technologies Holding Co Ltd :

* Says it receives civil judgment, regarding the lawsuit filed by a Fujian property firm against co and a Fujian construction firm, on construction contract disputes

* Says according to the judgment, co was ordered to pay loss costs for the project quality and relevant appraisal cost

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/wXD4A6

