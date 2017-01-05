UPDATE 1-Bob Evans to sell restaurant unit for $565 mln
Jan 24 Bob Evans Farms Inc said it would sell its restaurants unit to private-equity firm Golden Globe Capital for $565 million including debt, to focus on its refrigerated food business.
Jan 5 Beijing Centergate Technologies Holding Co Ltd :
* Says it receives civil judgment, regarding the lawsuit filed by a Fujian property firm against co and a Fujian construction firm, on construction contract disputes
* Says according to the judgment, co was ordered to pay loss costs for the project quality and relevant appraisal cost
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/wXD4A6
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says board of directors approved payment of a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.09 per share