Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 5 Topfield Co Ltd :
* Says it issued 5th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds to raise 1 billion won
* Says conversion price has been adjusted to 3,138 won per share from 3,234 won per share, due to fall in market price
* Says shares can be converted to was increased to 318,674 shares from 309,214 shares
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/hdGPHV
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)