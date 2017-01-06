Jan 6 MeiHua Holdings Group Co Ltd :

* Says net profit of 2016 expected to increase by 120 percent to 150 percent

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 425.45 million yuan

* Says improvement of management mechanism, cost reduction and increased investment profit are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/dgdbuV

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)