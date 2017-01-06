BRIEF-Intuitive Surgical reports Q4 earnings per share $5.13
* Company shipped 163 Da Vinci surgical systems compared with 158 in q4 of 2015
Jan 6 Zhejiang Hisoar Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says controlling shareholder plans to issue up to 1.0 billion yuan ($144.56 million) exchangeable bonds
* Caredx to acquire SBT Resolver HLA typing products from Illumina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* European commission grants orphan drug designation to cabiralizumab (fpa008) for pigmented villonodular synovitis (PVNS)