Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 9 Beijing Jetsen Technology Co Ltd :
* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to increase by 70 percent to 90 percent, or to be 906.11 million to 1,012.71 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 533 million yuan
* Says strategies in audio computer and internet technology as well as governmental subsidy are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Kg9Eqo
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)