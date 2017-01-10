Jan 10 Kenko Mayonnaise Co Ltd :

* Says it to issue 2 million new shares via public offering

* Says it to issue 0.3 million new shares via private placement with subscription date of Feb. 16 and payment date of Feb. 17

* Says it to raise about totally up to 7.01 billion yen

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/1V46PO

