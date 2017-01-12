UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 12 Housing and Development Bank:
* Sees 2017 net profit of EGP 975 mln, up 39 pct from expected net profit for 2016
* Sees 40 pct growth in 2017 customer deposits to EGP 19.4 bln
* Sees 21.2 pct growth in 2017 loans and advances to EGP 10.6 bln Source: (bit.ly/2j3Ht4X) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources