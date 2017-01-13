Jan 13 ACT Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to issue first series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 5 billion won in proceeds for facilities and operations

* Says maturity date is Jan. 17, 2020, coupon rate is 0 percent and yield to maturity is 0 percent for the bonds

* Conversion price is 10,983 won/share and conversion ratio is 100 percent

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/ka2MZ7

