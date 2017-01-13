BRIEF-Abbott reports Q4 sales of $5.3 billion
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.51 from continuing operations
Jan 13 Guangzhou Boji Medical & Biotechnological Co Ltd
* Says unit signs framework agreement to set up health industry fund worth up to 1.0 billion yuan ($144.95 million) with partners
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2iOmRgk
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8989 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Jan 25 Abbott Laboratories reported a 2.8 percent rise in quarterly sales, fueled by demand for its medical devices and diagnostic products.
* Orexigen Therapeutics announces spanish launch of Mysimba (naltrexone hcl / bupropion hcl prolonged release) in partnership with laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A.