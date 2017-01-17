Jan 17 Japan Asset Marketing Co Ltd :

* Says Don Quijote Holdings Co Ltd's stake in co was raised to 46.09 percent from 0 percent and becomes the top shareholder of co

* Says former top shareholder KK LN's stake in co was diluted to 26.51 percent from 49.19 percent, and becomes the second major shareholder

* Changes occurred on Jan. 17

