Jan 19 NanHua Bio-medicine :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to be 20 million yuan to 25 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 4.8 million yuan

* Comments the acquisition of companies and gain on debt restructuring are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/J6qLyx

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)